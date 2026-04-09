Rational Perspective
Cycling, road culture, and respect: Why South Africa must relearn how to share the road - Solly Moeng
South Africa’s roads remain deadly for cyclists without respect, enforcement, and shared responsibility.
Key topics:
Cyclist deaths highlight unsafe SA roads and weak enforcement
Poor road culture: taxis, drivers, and low accountability
Calls for empathy, reform, and shared road responsibility
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By Solly Moeng