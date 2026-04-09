Cycling, road culture, and respect: Why South Africa must relearn how to share the road - Solly Moeng
Rational Perspective

Cycling, road culture, and respect: Why South Africa must relearn how to share the road - Solly Moeng

South Africa’s roads remain deadly for cyclists without respect, enforcement, and shared responsibility.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Cyclist deaths highlight unsafe SA roads and weak enforcement

  • Poor road culture: taxis, drivers, and low accountability

  • Calls for empathy, reform, and shared road responsibility

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By Solly Moeng

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Solly Moeng

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