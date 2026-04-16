Rational Perspective
DA’s new momentum looks strong, but the risks are mounting - Katzenellengbogen
Young leadership and liberal principles fuel DA hopes, but coalition politics, voter backlash, and structural challenges could still derail its rise to power.
Key topics:
DA leadership refreshed under Hill-Lewis, targeting national growth
Liberal identity tested as party seeks broader support base
Coalitions, voter backlash and turnout challenges threaten DA rise
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