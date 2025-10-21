The DA’s Procurement Bill: Political theatre but with a serious message for the economy

In practice, it would align South Africa’s procurement system with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), replacing rigid racial codes with a single digital scorecard that measures social impact. It’s ambitious, modern, and arguably the first serious attempt in years to define empowerment in practical, not ideological, terms.

But in politics, ideas are only as powerful as their context. And this one lands in an election season.

The Economics of Political Theatre

The Economic Inclusion for All Bill is, in reality, political theatre with a fiscal undertone. It allows the DA to tell voters—and investors—that it understands what BBBEE has become: a tax on productivity and a barrier to growth.

At the same time, it gives the party a moral platform. By positioning itself as the champion of non-racial fairness and clean governance, the DA contrasts its brand of technocratic competence against what it calls the ANC’s patronage politics.

This kind of performative legislation is not unique to South Africa. Around the world, opposition parties table Bills they know will fail to expose hypocrisy and shape public debate. In that sense, the DA’s Bill is a message to markets as much as to voters: we’re ready to govern responsibly; they are not.

Still, symbolism comes with risk. When reform becomes performance, it can lose credibility. The DA might win headlines but not hearts—especially among black South Africans who see any repeal of BBBEE as erasure of redress. That’s the delicate line between principle and perception that every reformer must walk.

Why This Debate Matters for Business

For business, however, the message is overdue. The BBBEE framework has become a costly compliance industry. Companies pay tens of thousands of rand for verification certificates, endure endless paperwork, and often rely on consultants just to maintain a rating that satisfies procurement rules but adds little to real transformation.

Investors notice. A European Union report in 2020 found that BBBEE complexity and regulatory uncertainty were among the main reasons foreign firms reconsidered investment in South Africa. The World Bank has made similar observations. When empowerment policy functions like an unpredictable tax, capital goes elsewhere.

The DA’s proposal—linking empowerment to transparent social impact metrics and simplifying verification through a central portal—could dramatically reduce red tape and restore a measure of trust between government and enterprise. Even if the details need work, the underlying principle is sound: use public spending to reward measurable development, not political loyalty.

A Missed Opportunity for Real Reform

The tragedy is that this debate could have been more than campaign messaging. The DA could have released its proposal as a Green Paper, inviting a national discussion about how to modernise empowerment. Such a process could have drawn in economists, civil-society experts, and even pragmatists within the ANC who privately admit BBBEE is failing.

By choosing to table a Bill instead, the DA ensured confrontation rather than collaboration. The result: a useful idea framed as a partisan statement, which makes it easier for opponents to reject out of hand. South Africa loses another chance to talk seriously about how to design a fair, efficient system of inclusion that actually grows the economy.

A Signal to Investors and Reformers

Still, as political theatre goes, this one has substance. It signals to reform-minded South Africans that not all opposition is destructive. The DA is testing a post-racial, outcome-based model of empowerment that could eventually replace BBBEE—if not now, then when the political winds shift.