Dave Steward: How to achieve equality - A response to Daryl Swanepoel

Key topics:

How SA’s inequality divide has shifted from race to a class split driven by unemployment and policy failures

The role of the ANC’s NDR , demographic representivity, and RET in entrenching racial targets

Why economic growth—not race-based policy—is the real pathway to reducing inequality

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.