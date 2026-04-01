Rational Perspective
David Ansara: Despair (and hope) in downtown Johannesburg
Restoring safety and opportunity amid Johannesburg’s crime crisis
Key topics:
Rising violent crime in Johannesburg threatens lawyers and citizens alike
Police corruption undermines law enforcement and public safety
Local initiatives train youth, boost security, and revive downtown Jo’burg
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By David Ansara*