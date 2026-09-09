Johannesburg is on the verge of financial collapse.
Johannesburg is on the verge of financial collapse.Photographer: Guillem Sartorio/Bloomberg
Rational Perspective

Katzenellenbogen: Without deep reform, business confidence won't rebound

South Africa’s business confidence remains weak as political uncertainty and slow reforms weigh on investment and growth.
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Jonathan Katzenellenbogen
BizNews
www.biznews.com