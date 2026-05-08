Dhlamini: SA needs capital - but needs real capitalists too
Rational Perspective

Dhlamini: SA needs capital - but needs real capitalists too

Why South Africa must shift from state-led spending to productive private investment for growth and jobs
Published on

Key topics:

  • SA’s GFCF low; focus on productive investment, not just more spending

  • Private investment incentives beat state-led projects; China caution example

  • Capital from savings; skilled capitalists/entrepreneurs + reform needed

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By Mpiyakhe Dhlamini*

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Mpiyakhe Dhlamini
BizNews
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