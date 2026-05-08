Rational Perspective
Dhlamini: SA needs capital - but needs real capitalists too
Why South Africa must shift from state-led spending to productive private investment for growth and jobs
Key topics:
SA’s GFCF low; focus on productive investment, not just more spending
Private investment incentives beat state-led projects; China caution example
Capital from savings; skilled capitalists/entrepreneurs + reform needed
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Mpiyakhe Dhlamini*