Impala grooming each other in Somabula Nature Reserve, South Africa.
Impala grooming each other in Somabula Nature Reserve, South Africa. Photographer: Bruce Crossey
Rational Perspective

Does safari tourism stress out wildlife? A dung study on a Gauteng reserve has an answer

Scientists find most safari animals cope with tourists, but impala face added stress during harsh dry seasons.
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