Rational Perspective
Doom dealer Paul R. Ehrlich outlived his apocalypse: Ivo Vegter
The man who predicted humanity’s end spent six decades being spectacularly wrong.
Key topics:
Paul Ehrlich died at 93, known for apocalyptic overpopulation predictions.
His warnings inspired harmful policies, yet global famine declined sharply.
Ehrlich’s failed forecasts contrast with human progress and resource abundance.
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By Ivo Vegter*