Rational Perspective
Economic growth requires a functioning ecosystem: Flip Buys
Economic growth and strong institutions, not state handouts, lift people from poverty.
Key points:
Economic growth, not redistribution, is the key to ending poverty.
Ten conditions, from good governance to culture, drive prosperity.
Wealth creation relies on entrepreneurs, capital, and an educated workforce.
By Flip Buys