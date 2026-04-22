Rational Perspective
Edward Luce: Why America is falling out of love with Israel
Public opinion and elite sentiment has turned decisively against Netanyahu
Key topics:
US opinion shifts: younger Americans more pro-Palestinian, Israel unfavourable
Netanyahu influence tied to Trump, Iran conflict, and rising US tensions
Democrats distancing from Israel; aid, arms sales and lobby support weaken
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By Edward Luce