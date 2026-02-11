Rational Perspective
FT's Edward Luce: why MAGA loathes London
Trump and his supporters see the UK capital as the symbol of a Europe facing ‘civilisational erasure’
Key topics:
Trump and Bannon use London as symbol against multiculturalism and sharia.
US targets EU/UK digital laws, promoting “free speech” for commercial gain.
Populist backlash grows as Trump policies clash with UK and European norms.
By Edward Luce