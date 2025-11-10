"The Elders" and South Africa’s NHI: Idealism meets governance reality - Corrigan

For leaders whose position has given them a prominent profile, departure from office opens an interesting array of possibilities.

The president, the central bank governor, the senior international civil servant has probably lived through and participated in things of great importance and may have developed an insider understanding of these matters. Such a person would also be well connected, with professional and personal relationships that only years of access could make possible.

This sort of positioning is rare, and marketable. It’s a stimulating and possibly lucrative career path: books, lectures, legacy foundations, think tank fellowships, directorships and the not inconsiderable satisfaction of being regarded as an authority on politics and governance (but above the petty partisan fray and without the burden of having to take responsibility for them). Such a person is what we call an elder statesman.

For a select few, there is something even more enthralling: taking this role global. This demands worldwide recognition and associations, as well as a broad understanding of one’s identity – to regard oneself as having graduated from the confines of national citizenship to that of the world. Paired with that today is a sense of particular moral authority.

Nothing better illustrates this than the colloquium called The Elders. While elder statesmen are typically described as such by others, this group appropriated the name for themselves. Reportedly initiated by businessman Richard Branson and musician Peter Gabriel, the colloquium was launched by Nelson Mandela during his 2007 birthday celebrations. Its intention was expansive: to advance peace, common humanity, respect for human rights, to defeat poverty and to enable each person to live a dignified life.

It was hoped, Mandela said, that the group’s members would be “real role models”. They certainly had the profile, most having served as heads of state, prominent rights campaigners, and directors of United Nations agencies. Most came from middle powers, although the initial line-up included former US President Jimmy Carter. Carter expressed hope at the time for the success of the initiative “through sound judgement and through dedication and courage”.

For South Africa, this has taken shape in the form of the group’s activism around healthcare. It has made Universal Health Coverage (UHC) a focus area and has latched on to South Africa’s proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) as an exemplar of how to achieve it.

Last Monday, Business Day ran an opinion piece by Helen Clark, former New Zealand Minister of Health and Prime Minister, as well as Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme between 2009 and 2017.