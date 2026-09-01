JERSEY CITY, NJ - AUGUST 25: A 95 percent illuminated Sturgeon Moon rises out of a cloud behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, two nights before a lunar eclipse on August 25, 2026, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
Moonrise over the Statue of LibertyPhoto by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
Rational Perspective

Empathy isn't a "bug" in Western civilisation, it's the foundation: Ivo Vegter

Is empathy really destroying the West—or is it what holds it together?
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Ivo Vegter
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