Rational Perspective
What Buys gets wrong: Equality is not totalitarianism - Daryl Swanepoel
Fear is not a strategy - South Africa’s future depends on fairness, not siege narratives
Key topics:
Inequality, not oppression, shapes South Africa’s racial and economic divides.
Transformation aims to repair apartheid’s legacy, not punish any group.
Freedom and equality can coexist; fear should not distort national debate.
By Daryl Swanepoel*