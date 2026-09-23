THEMBELIHLE, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 23: Town rules on a sign as you enter Orania on August 23, 2022 in Thembelihle, South Africa. Orania is a white Afrikaner-only town located along the Orange River in the Karoo region of the Northern Cape province. (Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan)
Town rules on a sign as you enter OraniaPhoto by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan
Rational Perspective

Ernst v Zyl: News24's "AfriForum's Orania Millions" scandal that wasn't

Orania’s success proves harder to smear than its critics expected.
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