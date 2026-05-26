Andrew Morphew: Why did farmers have to sue Steenhuisen to help fight FMD?
Rational Perspective

Andrew Morphew: Why did farmers have to sue Steenhuisen to help fight FMD?

Court allows private FMD vaccination after state control ruled unlawful
Published on

Key topics:

  • Court allows private FMD vaccination with lawfully sourced vaccines

  • State had no legal basis to ban private vaccination; policy not law

  • FMD response needs coordinated private-state system, not state control

By Andrew Morphew

Loading content, please wait...
Andrew Morphew
BizNews
www.biznews.com