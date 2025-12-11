Rational Perspective
Sycophants in suits - How FIFA is selling out the beautiful game: Lara Williams
Lara Williams critiques FIFA’s political flattery and climate inaction, warning extreme heat and emissions threaten the 2026 tournament.
Key topics:
FIFA praised Trump, raising concerns over politics overshadowing soccer.
Extreme heat threatens player safety and tournament scheduling.
World Cup’s massive travel causes record carbon emissions.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Lara Williams