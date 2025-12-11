FIFA President Gianni Infantino risks turning the beautiful game ugly by sidling up to climate-change deniers like Donald Trump.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino risks turning the beautiful game ugly by sidling up to climate-change deniers like Donald Trump.Photographer: Patrick Smith/Getty Images North America
Sycophants in suits - How FIFA is selling out the beautiful game: Lara Williams

Lara Williams critiques FIFA’s political flattery and climate inaction, warning extreme heat and emissions threaten the 2026 tournament.
  • FIFA praised Trump, raising concerns over politics overshadowing soccer.

  • Extreme heat threatens player safety and tournament scheduling.

  • World Cup’s massive travel causes record carbon emissions.

By Lara Williams

Lara Williams

