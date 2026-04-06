Rational Perspective
FMD - when failure is presented as leadership: Andrew Morphew
Government struggles to vaccinate national herd amid systemic delays.
Key topics:
National FMD vaccination programme lags, 90% unvaccinated.
Vaccine supply exists, but distribution system creates delays.
Leadership failures, not logistics, drive ongoing crisis.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Andrew Morphew