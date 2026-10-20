JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 04: General view of job seekers on June 04, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. According to media reports, South Africa’s official unemployment rate rose to 32.6% between January and March (the first quarter) of 2021, from 32.5% in the last quarter of 2020. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
General view of job seekersPhoto by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle
Rational Perspective

Foreigners aren’t taking SA jobs. Bad policy is | Chris Patterson

Government must focus on investment and economic growth instead of blaming foreign workers for unemployment.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Chris Patterson
BizNews
www.biznews.com