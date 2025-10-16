Je ne regrette rien? France’s warning to South Africa - Robert King

To understand the parallels, one must begin with the machinery itself.

France is what political scientists call a semi-presidential republic - a hybrid in which the President serves as head of state and the Prime Minister as head of government, each separately accountable to the electorate and National Assembly. It was designed to avoid precisely the instability of the Fourth Republic, which managed to burn through twenty-one governments in twelve years before finally imploding in 1958.

South Africa, by contrast, is a parliamentary republic. Its President is both head of state and government, chosen by the National Assembly rather than by direct popular vote. This fusion of powers produces a peculiar stability - or at least, it did, for as long as one party remained hegemonic.

Under the ANC’s long dominance, South Africa endured almost everything except political uncertainty. Like France’s Fifth Republic under de Gaulle, the system was built for strong majorities, not for compromise. Elections were synchronised so that the President would usually command the legislature, ensuring a coherent - if not always competent - administration.

That façade of order shattered in Paris last year, when President Emmanuel Macron dissolved the National Assembly and sent voters back to the polls. The result was a legislature splintered into irreconcilable camps - the far-left under Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Macron’s fading centrists, and Marine Le Pen’s insurgent right - none able to govern, all determined to prevent the others from doing so. In the months since, France has seen four Prime Ministers - the latest, Sébastien Lecornu, resigning after just twenty-seven days before being reappointed. A fifth could yet appear before the year ends.