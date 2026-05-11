Frans Cronjé: As the 1910 Union disintegrates, only upside for SA’s middle class
Rational Perspective

Frans Cronjé: As the 1910 Union disintegrates, only upside for SA’s middle class

Frans Cronje argues that South Africa may be seeing a fragmentation of the Union of 1910 and that if the enclave-society thesis that flows from that is correct, its most striking implication is that, for middle-class people with a smart grasp of events, there are no more severe material downsides to remaining in South Africa.
Published on

This article was first published by The Common Sense

Key topics:

  • South Africa’s union strains amid weak growth and declining state capacity

  • State failure drives rise of private enclaves replacing public services

  • Country may fragment into de facto enclaves reshaping investment outlook

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By Dr Frans Cronjé for The Common Sense

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