Frans Cronjé: As the 1910 Union disintegrates, only upside for SA’s middle class
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
South Africa’s union strains amid weak growth and declining state capacity
State failure drives rise of private enclaves replacing public services
Country may fragment into de facto enclaves reshaping investment outlook
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By Dr Frans Cronjé for The Common Sense