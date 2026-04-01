Rational Perspective
FT's Edward Luce: Trump is not just sinking in the Gulf
As his poll numbers tank, the president’s trade and immigration agendas are encountering judicial resistance too
Key topics:
Trump’s poll numbers slide amid Iran, Venezuela, and Greenland episodes.
Courts and elections limit Trump’s unilateral power, challenging key agendas.
MAGA base remains loyal, but working-class and independents turn away.
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By Edward Luce