Rational Perspective
FT's Janan Ganesh: Businessman Trump learns not everyone has a price
The great cynic did not expect Iran to fight out of conviction
Key topics:
Trump cannot grasp people acting from conviction or ideology.
Iran and Ukraine resist US pressure due to strong beliefs.
Surrounding himself with cynics worsens Trump's foreign misreads.
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By Janan Ganesh