Rational Perspective
FT’s Pilita Clark: The endless importance of good manners in the office
Rude colleagues hurt themselves as much as those condemned to work with them
Key topics:
Tom Stoppard praised for his exceptional kindness and manners.
Office rudeness undermines respect, productivity, and relationships.
Gratitude and courtesy foster loyalty, happiness, and workplace success.
By Pilita Clark