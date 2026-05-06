Rational Perspective
Katzenellenbogen: Full outrage over immigration has yet to come
Protests over illegal immigration highlight rising tensions, unemployment fears, and growing political fallout ahead of local elections.
Key topics:
Anti-immigration protests raise fears of renewed xenophobic violence
Unemployment and weak services fuel anger over illegal immigration burden
Immigration shapes SA politics: ANC/DA risk, small parties gain support
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