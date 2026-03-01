Rational Perspective
Insider on gambling's paradox: why players choose the worst bets
An insider explores why gamblers chase high-volatility bets, exposing psychology, profit motives, and responsible gambling contradictions worldwide.
Key topics:
Players prefer high-volatility thrills over steady returns
Operators profit from riskier games and big-win marketing
Responsible gambling efforts clash with industry incentives
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Steve Hall*