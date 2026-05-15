Rational Perspective
Hague Group boss Gandikota-Nellutla exposes her anti-Israel agenda: Kenneth Kgwadi
Allegations emerge of covert coordination and foreign influence within the Hague Group’s legal campaign against Israel.
Key topics:
Claims Hague Group tied to US-sanctioned Ramallah groups via private call
Alleges Iran and ANC backed legal push against Israel at ICJ amid wider conflict
Questions Hague Group credibility citing Al-Haq and Al-Shabaka coordination claims
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By Kenneth Moeng Kgwadi*