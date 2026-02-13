Rational Perspective
Battle for the Garden Route: Steam train revival faces last-minute derailment — Ivo Vegter
Steam train revival on track as cycleway activists seek to block 25-year concession
Key topics:
25-year concession to restore George–Knysna Choo Tjoe
Tourism boost and potential return of rail refuse service
Cyclist group challenges deal, pushes for 70km cycleway
