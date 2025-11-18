Rational Perspective
Forced or facilitated? A gaze behind South Africa’s Palestinian arrivals: Thando Nzimande
Examining South Africa’s Palestinian arrivals: humanitarian aid, political controversy, and Imtiaz Sooliman’s contested ideological influence.
Key topics:
Controversy surrounds Imtiaz Sooliman’s role in Palestinian arrivals to South Africa
Debate over whether removals were forced or voluntary humanitarian evacuations
Geopolitics, ideology, and NGO networks complicate South Africa’s response
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Thando Nzimande*