Rational Perspective
The George-to-Knysna rail reserve – could a cycleway finally win the day?: John Stegmann
Campaigners push for a continuous car-free route as Transnet clings to steam trains.
Key topics:
Advocates push for a 350km Garden Route cycleway, not just a steam train.
Cape Town Cycle Tour’s success proves cycling boosts tourism and economy.
Transnet’s 25-year rail concession sparks call for public, non-motorised access.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By John Stegmann*