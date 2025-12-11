Rational Perspective
Germany’s AfD sharpens its power ambitions. Democracy must pay attention: Katja Hoyer
Analysis of how Germany’s AfD professionalises its structure to pursue power while maintaining its uncompromising far-right agenda today.
Key topics:
AfD professionalises structure while keeping its radical far-right agenda
New youth wing trains future party leaders without moderating views
Rising polls boost AfD, but internal divisions and coalition limits remain
By Katja Hoyer