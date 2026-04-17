Rational Perspective
FT's Gillian Tett: Welcome back to the age of hoarding
As global economic uncertainty mounts, stockpiling is back
Key topics:
Iran war and Hormuz blockade drive global uncertainty; IMF issues forecasts
Countries expand strategic reserves of fuel, fertiliser and rare earths
Shift to geoeconomics and stockpiling as trust in global markets fades
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By Gillian Tett