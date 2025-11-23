Rational Perspective
Give wildlife value and it flourishes; deny it value and it vanishes
Trevor Oertel argues that wildlife survives only when it holds economic value — without incentives, conservation fails and species decline.
Key topics:
Trevor Oertel critiques animal-rights influence on South Africa’s conservation policy
Calls for return to science-based, sustainable-use conservation model
Supports Aucamp’s appointment to reverse George’s perceived policy failures
By Trevor Oertel*