Rational Perspective
Goma, one year on - a defeat still unanswered: Ricardo Teixeira
South Africa’s military failure leaves questions unanswered and credibility shaken.
Key topics:
Goma fall exposed SANDF unpreparedness and leadership failures.
Troops lacked gear, support, and recognition after combat trauma.
Strategic credibility and regional trust in South Africa weakened.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Ricardo Teixeira*