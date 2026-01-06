Rational Perspective
Why good news matters - Lessons from a world that keeps improving: Ivo Vegter
Exploring the forces, choices, and actions that drive progress and improve lives worldwide
Key topics:
Fewer disaster deaths show prosperity and better preparedness save lives.
Food abundance, improved farming, and trade reduced global hunger.
Market-based economies and liberal values drive health, wealth, and progress.
