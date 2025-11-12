Growth, not redistribution, key to reducing global inequality: Katzenellenbogen

Reducing inequality has become one of the foremost moral causes of our times.

But strong evidence suggests that it is economic growth that is key to reduced inequality over the longer term – and that the pursuit of inequality reduction alone could impede growth and cuts in poverty rates.

The reduction of inequality is undoubtedly a positive. High levels of inequality make it more likely that rich elites will control politics and neglect the poor. It also fuels resentment due to a sense of unfairness and can undermine faith in democracy. For economic growth and consolidating democracy, people need to be given greater access to opportunities.

But aiming for reduced inequality cannot be a goal on its own, or be allowed to replace growth as the primary aim.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is hoping to lead a new international campaign on the reduction of global inequality.

As a start, he wants to make the reduction of inequality one of the key focus areas of the G20 Summit that begins in Johannesburg in ten days.

Last week an “Extraordinary Committee of Independent Experts on Global Inequality” appointed by Ramaphosa and headed by Nobel prize-winning economist, Joseph Stiglitz, released a report, which will be presented to the Summit. The report points to an “inequality emergency.”

Among other things, the report recommends a new permanent international body that will assess and monitor inequality globally. That will be treading on the toes of the World Bank, which has long done that sort of monitoring work. But most of the other G20 countries might just indulge Ramaphosa as he is, after all, the host.

The reduction in inequality is an issue that is close to Ramaphosa’s heart, and he clearly believes that SA can make a difference in this area. The signs are that the international campaign to reduce inequality will be used to try to elevate SA’s image, taking up what Pretoria sees as the big moral causes, like the ongoing case in the International Court of Justice charging Israel with genocide.

“Inequality did not start yesterday, it did not start in 1994, it started many years ago, with colonialism and apartheid,” Ramaphosa said at the report’s launch last week.