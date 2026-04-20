Rational Perspective
History in the classroom: Education or ideological battleground? - Terence Corrigan
Curriculum changes spark debate over bias and historical interpretation.
Key topics:
Debate over TRC-era 'official history' vs contested interpretations
South Africa’s new Africa-centred history curriculum sparks concern
Critics question feasibility, bias and ideology in curriculum design
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By Terence Corrigan*