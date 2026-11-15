Gareth van Onselen: How successful was ActionSA’s 2026 election?

Herman Mashaba (ActionSA Leader) during the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) official releas of the results for the 2026 Local Government Elections (LGE) at Gallagher Convention Centre on November 07, 2026 in Midrand, South Africa. Photo by Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images

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