TCS Editorial Board: Why humanity has never had it so good
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
Global life expectancy and prosperity have sharply improved over centuries
Extreme poverty, violence, and costs of basic services have collapsed
Doom narratives on climate and AI are challenged by long-term progress data
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By The Editorial Board of The Common Sense