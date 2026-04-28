TCS Editorial Board: Why humanity has never had it so good
Rational Perspective

TCS Editorial Board: Why humanity has never had it so good

Open almost any news channel and you will be told about unprecedented war and violence, economic chaos, climate catastrophe, surging hate, and collapsing democracies. But that is all wrong.
Published on

This article was first published by The Common Sense

Key topics:

  • Global life expectancy and prosperity have sharply improved over centuries

  • Extreme poverty, violence, and costs of basic services have collapsed

  • Doom narratives on climate and AI are challenged by long-term progress data

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By The Editorial Board of The Common Sense

Loading content, please wait...
BizNews
www.biznews.com