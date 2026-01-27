Rational Perspective
How hunting actually saved South Africa’s wildlife: Ivo Vegter
Context-free numbers, ignored law, and the conservation model that works
Key points:
Critique of trophy hunting relies on context-free, misleading statistics
Sustainable use and private ranching have boosted wildlife populations
Hunting revenue supports conservation, jobs, and rural economies
By Ivo Vegter*