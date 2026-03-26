Ian Macleod: St Stithians, Warriner and suicidal empathy
Energetic lobby blocks expulsion of convicted fraudster Craig Warriner from the Old Stithian Association. Old boys are up in arms and fighting back. But why did it happen at all? And what next?
Key topics:
OSA vote keeps convicted Ponzi fraudster Craig Warriner as member.
“Suicidal empathy” used to justify leniency sparks alumni outrage.
Committee failures and procedural errors worsen the crisis.
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By Ian Macleod*