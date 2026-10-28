CHINA - 2026/09/01: In this photo illustration, an ArcelorMittal logo is displayed on a tablet screen. (Photo Illustration by Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Photo Illustration by Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Rational Perspective

MacKay: IDC’s R10bn Amsa rescue - a 171% premium for Mittal, the bill for everyone else

IDC’s proposed Amsa rescue could leave taxpayers with billions in losses while steel users continue paying more.
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Donald Mackay
BizNews
www.biznews.com