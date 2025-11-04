Immigrants are the West’s best hope for growth and stability: Ivo Vegter

I’m also not going to entertain arguments about letting in criminals or enemy agents. Although I will propose that immigration should be easier and happen in much greater numbers, I have nothing against vetting would-be immigrants for criminal records, gang affiliations or extremist links.

Immigrants and prejudice

Anti-immigrant rhetoric is dangerous. It reinforces prejudice against people simply based on where they were born.

Again I defer to Van Staden: “The last two centuries have been ones of finding inborn characteristics and removing them as legitimate factors of political discrimination. Feminism has done it with sex and gender… The same has largely been achieved with race. Arguably the most important remaining inborn characteristic that remains on the political table is place of birth.”

Today’s right-wing populists (except Javier Milei) all denounce entire classes of people based merely upon their country of birth.

Hauptmann Kristi Noem, in charge of America’s masked immigrant elimination squads, recently declared that foreign truck drivers pose a threat to innocent Americans, because they can’t drive properly , and besides, they’re criminals .

The Trump administration blames immigrants for fentanyl smuggling, when there is no correlation between immigration (legal or otherwise) and fentanyl seizures, and a large majority of fentanyl is brought into the US by US citizens .

In the UK, an entire immigrant population has been demeaned as being “groomers” because of the actions of a few dozen people. Meanwhile, they forget that they have an entire prince who just got kicked out of the Royal Family for being a nonce.

There are many more examples of immigrants being unjustly scapegoated for social or economic ills.

Here’s the Nazi analogy

This plays on the exact same fears and prejudices that the Nazis whipped up against Jews, back when it was still socially acceptable to be antisemitic. It plays on exactly the same fears that the apartheid government evoked against black Africans.

They were painted as uncivilised, a threat to the nation’s wives and daughters, a threat to its morals, a threat to it jobs, and a threat to the peace.

Demonising entire population groups like this is dangerous and evil, and we should under no circumstances tolerate it. This is how genocides start. There is no rhetoric that can justify it.

Anti-immigrant sentiment is often a mere smokescreen for racism, but even when it isn’t, it negatively stereotypes people based on a characteristic over which they have no control, and which does not determine the content of their character.

That some immigrants are bad people is not a justification for whipping up prejudice and hatred against all of them. That some are “illegal” is not a justification, either. Nor is it a justification that they are not White Anglo-Saxon Protestants and do not pray to the same god.

Immigrants and demographics

The irony is that Western countries, including the US, desperately need immigrants. Almost the entire world outside Africa and the Middle East faces a major demographic crisis . Just as older people are living better lives for longer than ever, younger people are choosing to have fewer children.

Unless you count South Africa among “Western” countries, there is not a single Western country that has a fertility rate that exceeds the population replacement rate of 2.1 children per woman. (South Africa comes in at 2.2, just under the global average of 2.3 – an average which is also declining.)

New Zealand, Australia, the United States and France are doing the best among major Western countries, with fertility rates of between 1.62 and 1.65. Some are doing much worse (though not as bad as China, at 1.0, or South Korea, with the world’s worst fertility rate, a mere 0.7 children per woman).

This means that all of their native-born populations are declining. That most Western countries still have marginally growing populations is entirely thanks to immigration.

The consequence of a low fertility rate and increasing life expectancy is that the ratio between working-age people who pay taxes and pensions, and retired people who depend on pensions and tax-funded services, is declining.

“The potential consequences of inaction are dramatic: a dwindling workforce straining to support burgeoning numbers of retirees, a concomitant explosion of age-related morbidity and associated health care costs, and a declining quality of life among older people for lack of human, financial, and institutional resources,” says the International Monetary Fund .

The IMF also points to a solution: “Insofar as over 96 percent of the world’s people are still living in the countries of their birth, there would appear to be considerable scope for international migration to relieve demographic-related pressures. Increased migration could also increase remittances from expatriate workers to support the economic development of their native countries.”

Immigrants and crime

That rising immigration brings crime with it is largely a myth. US boss Don Trump has painted so-called “sanctuary cities” as hotbeds of uncontrolled crime, but that simply is not true .

As immigration into the US rose, crime has fallen. Immigration does not increase crime rates. Sanctuary cities are actually safer. Immigrants, particularly first-generation immigrants, and even undocumented immigrants, are less likely to commit crimes than native-born citizens , which stands to reason, because they have a lot more to lose.

In other Western countries, the pattern is similar. While claims that immigrants commit more crime can in some cases be made using cherry-picked data (data which is skewed by bias in prosecution, or by the fact that members of a younger, male demographic are in any case more likely to commit crimes), there is no consistent evidence that immigration is associated with higher crime rates.

On the contrary. Recent research that attempts to go beyond mere correlation to determine causation “overwhelmingly suggests that immigrants do not increase crime levels in the communities where they settle”. Moreover, the research shows that the easier it is for illegal immigrants to obtain legal status and work permits, the lower the chance that they will become involved in crime.

Immigrants and economics

That immigrants are a drag on a country’s economy is also a myth. Research has shown, over and over again, that immigrants to Western countries, at all levels of skill, are net contributors to the economy.

They do not increase unemployment, do not depress wages, and do not use more social services than they pay for in taxes.