Immigration is more complex than politicians would have you believe: Ayanda Zulu

Secondly, the notion that we can wake up one day and mass deport all foreigners for good may sound appealing, but it sidesteps the real complexities of the immigration question.



Draconian labour legislation

The first issue we need to confront is our own draconian labour legislation, which has effectively locked millions of able-bodied people out of the labour force. It has driven up the cost of doing business, and it explains why more and more employers have naturally turned to immigrants, whose determination and drive to succeed make them more willing to accept lower wages.

Closely tied to this is the reality that many of us benefit directly from low-income immigrant labour in our personal lives. We may not admit it openly, but we know that a significant share of the domestic workers and gardeners in our homes are not South Africans. The people building house after house in our communities are not South Africans either.

We call them “slaves” or victims of “exploitation” because we fail to appreciate the dynamism of the market. We fail to understand that the market regulates itself, and that it cannot simply bend to the whims of politicians. In a depressed economy like ours, which has not seen meaningful growth in over a decade, businesses cannot afford to comply with arbitrary wage levels that have been imposed by the government.

Equally, we do not value the importance of simply entering the labour force. Low-income work is far from ideal, but getting a foot in the door is essential for professional growth and progression within the labour market. Until we are willing to have an honest conversation about these realities, we will continue chasing shadows while we privately employ immigrants and while some businesses instrumentalise NGOs to advance their interests.



Regional instability and state failure

The second issue we must confront is instability and state failure in the Southern African region. Admittedly, we are not responsible for fixing the crises in Mozambique or Zimbabwe, but we must accept that they have pushed – and will continue to push – many people across our borders for as long as they remain unresolved.

For the past thirty-one years, the ANC’s foreign policy has shielded illegitimate, corrupt, and oppressive regimes in these countries in the name of comradeship and non-interference in sovereignty.

This must change, and urgently. We have enough of our own problems, but our foreign policy must adopt a tougher and assertive stance against poor governance in the region that spills over into our country. The ultimate goal should be to foster good governance on the continent so that people are not forced to flee their home countries.

Systemic corruption

The third issue we must confront, which arguably sits at the centre and will never be fully eradicated, is corruption. If we're honest, corruption is not simply a government problem in South Africa. It is also a societal problem that has seeped into almost every facet of society.

From the border guard who pockets thousands at a gate to the Home Affairs official who issues fake IDs and passports, the system is riddled with people who are profiting from breaking the law.

Politicians are central here too. Their foreign policy posture is also shaped by their own gains. Because they benefit from gold in Zimbabwe, for example, they have no incentive to challenge the mafia state there, even as it drives people into our country.

Unless we reduce corruption at the very least, we will be fighting a losing battle.

Conclusion

The aforementioned nuances matter, and they cannot be understood in isolation. Together, they show why immigration cannot be resolved by simply deporting people.