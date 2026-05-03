Rational Perspective
Is the internet now banned from criticising the Michael biopic?
Nostalgia, fandom, and studio storytelling collide as criticism gets drowned out online
Key topics:
Fans prioritize nostalgia over critical analysis of biopic flaws
Michael portrays Jackson as myth, driven by estate-approved narrative
Decline of film criticism and rise of defensive fandom culture online
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By Candice Frederick