Rational Perspective
Oil drops, risks remain: What the Iran ceasefire reveals about a fragile global economy - Joan Swart
Temporary calm, ongoing tensions: What the US-Iran ceasefire really means
Key topics:
US-Iran two-week ceasefire triggers 10% drop in Brent crude oil.
Ceasefire is temporary; broader regional conflicts remain unresolved.
Iran uses ceasefire to push 10-point negotiation framework for leverage.
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By Dr Joan Swart