Ivo Vegter: FIFA — Power, greed and the world's most untouchable monopoly
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Rational Perspective

Ivo Vegter: FIFA — Power, greed and the world's most untouchable monopoly

A scathing critique argues FIFA exploits host nations, restricts freedoms, and profits from a monopoly built on corruption and political influence.
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Ivo Vegter
BizNews
www.biznews.com