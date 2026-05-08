Rational Perspective
Ivo Vegter: Good intentions, job losses — South Africa’s labour dilemma
Proposed labour reforms aim to protect workers but risk deepening unemployment by making hiring more expensive and excluding vulnerable job seekers.
Key topics:
South Africa’s labour laws aim to protect workers post-apartheid
Proposed amendments raise employment costs and risk job losses
Gig worker reclassification and stricter laws may worsen unemployment
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By Ivo Vegter*