Image: Checkers has positioned gig work as a delivery driver as aspirational by selling plastic Sixty60 scooters for children.
Image: Checkers has positioned gig work as a delivery driver as aspirational by selling plastic Sixty60 scooters for children. Courtesy of Shoprite Checkers
Rational Perspective

Ivo Vegter: Good intentions, job losses — South Africa’s labour dilemma

Proposed labour reforms aim to protect workers but risk deepening unemployment by making hiring more expensive and excluding vulnerable job seekers.
Published on

Key topics:

  • South Africa’s labour laws aim to protect workers post-apartheid

  • Proposed amendments raise employment costs and risk job losses

  • Gig worker reclassification and stricter laws may worsen unemployment

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Ivo Vegter
BizNews
www.biznews.com