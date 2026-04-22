Rational Perspective
James Myburgh: The crime nightmare from which SA has yet to wake (Part Two)
James Myburgh writes on the explosion of political and criminal violence during South Africa's transition from apartheid (1989-1994).
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
1989–90 reforms sparked transition but intensified violence
Covert war, ANC/Inkatha clashes drove surge in killings
Crime and politics blurred, fuelling widespread lawlessness
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By Dr James Myburgh for The Common Sense*